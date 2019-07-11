CPL predicts pretax profit will exceed expectations

CPL said it expects its pretax profit to be ahead of expectations following a good performance in the second half of its financial year.

The recruitment company said market conditions were “favourable with high demand for talent and low unemployment rates” in the six months ending June 30th.

CPL announced double digit profit growth in its half year results, which were in January.

Although its balance sheet and cash flow remained strong, the company sounded a note of caution on the potential impact of world events on the business.

“We remain conscious of the potential impact of political and economic events globally on our business,” CPL said in a statement.

The company will announce its full-year results on September 10th.