Clerys documents its history in Christmas window display

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas – at least at Clerys department store in Dublin which unveiled its 2018 Christmas window display on Friday.

Clerys was acquired in October by a partnership between Dublin based Oakmount and Core Capital, and pan European real estate investment managers, Europa Capital, following its closure in 2015.

The owners said the window display O’Connell Street, Dublin, will feature “a trip down memory lane” as it documents “Clerys through the ages”.

Looking back at the decades since the opening of the building, the display intends to invoke some Christmas nostalgia long associated with the property. The new owners are currently preparing for the re-development of the building.

“The revival of the Christmas windows is the first step in their journey towards the regeneration of this property and their commitment to the area,” they said in a statement.

“The re-development of Clerys is a fantastic project and we are excited about the future of the iconic property and its unique and historic location.

“We are receiving fantastic feedback from potential domestic and international tenants and expect to be on site, commencing construction works in early 2019.

“We look forward to restoring Clerys to its place as a landmark attraction in Dublin and we recognise and respect the history of the building over the past 165 years. Bringing back the Christmas windows is just the beginning.”