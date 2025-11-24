Pretax profits more than double at Airbnb’s Irish unit

Pretax profits at the main Irish unit of online accommodation rental service, Airbnb last year more than doubled to $168.92 million (€146 million). Photograph: Mario Tama/Getty Images

Pretax profits at the main Irish unit of online accommodation rental service, Airbnb last year more than doubled to $168.92 million (€146 million).

Accounts filed by the Dublin based Airbnb Ireland UC show that profits increased as revenues rose by 14.5 per cent from $5.1 billion to $5.85 billion.

The 14.5 per cent increase in revenues in 2024 followed revenues rising by 22 per cent in 2023.

The pretax profits of $168.92 million last year are a 125 per cent increase on the pretax profits of $75.05 million in 2023.

The unit generates substantially all of its revenues from facilitating guest stays at accommodations offered by hosts on Airbnb’s online marketplace for users outside of the United States.

The $5.85 billion in revenues at the Dublin based unit represent 53 per cent of Airbnb’s global revenues of $11.1 billion in 2024.

Numbers employed at the Irish unit last year decreased from 391 to 388 as wages and salaries along with shared based payments totalled $61.69 million showing that average pay for 2024 was $158,994.

Pay to directors last year dipped from $1.67m to $1.6m made up of emoluments of $765,000, $809,000 under long-term incentive schemes and pension contributions of $29,000.

The firm’s operating profits increased by 27 per cent from $118.75m to $151.14 million and this included other operating income of $52.64 million in 2024 compared to other operating expense of $50.44 million in 2023.

Pretax profits were boosted by $17.78 million in interest payments after the group paid out $43.69 million in interest payments in 2023.

In 2023, Airbnb set aside $1 billion to deal with tax investigations across the countries the company and its subsidiaries operate in.

The Irish unit owns Airbnb’s Italian subsidiary and a note attached to the accounts stated that in January 2025, Airbnb Ireland made a settlement with the Italian tax authorities totalling €179 million ($186 million) concerning the 2023 audit period.

This followed Airbnb Ireland in December 2024 reaching a €139 million ($150 million) settlement with the Italian authorities concerning the 2022 audit period.

In December 2023, Airbnb Ireland UC made a $621 million (€576 million) tax settlement concerning a 2017/2021 audit by the Italian tax authorities over the firm’s obligations to withhold and remit host income tax, including tax, interest and penalties.

The total settlements made come to $957 million.

In 2024, Airbnb Ireland started withholding likely tax liabilities on host payments related to Italian listings

The group last year recorded post tax profits of $110.7 million after incurring corporation tax charge of $58.2 million.

Shareholder funds at the end of December 2024 totalled $163.89 million.