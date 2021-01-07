Power cuts, declines in FDI levels and a better you online

A squeeze on electricity supplies brought Ireland close to power cuts on Wednesday, it has emerged. Barry O’Halloran has the details.

Post-Brexit problems have emerged in the shipment of goods from hubs in Britain used by major supermarkets and food companies due to the application of rules relating to where goods originate. Cliff Taylor reports.

The head of the State agency responsible for securing foreign direct investment (FDI) has warned that global investment flows are likely to be significantly curtailed in 2021 , writes Eoin Burke-Kennedy.

Irish households squirrelled away €13.4 billion of savings in banks and credit unions in the 12 months to the end of November, as they adopted a cautious approach to their finances during the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Central Bank. Joe Brennan has the details.

The number of unemployed people dipped slightly last month but remained extraordinarily high due to the Covid crisis, new figures show. Charlie Taylor writes that the State’s jobless rate fell to 20.4 per cent in December versus 21 per cent a month earlier.

Columnist Karlin Lillington is cheered by the news that Google employees have formed a trade union.

Ciara O’Brien outline how we can have a better and more balanced relationship with our technology in 2021. Ciara also reviews the Huawei Mate XS, a new take on the foldable phone.

Cantillon warns us that there are tough economic times ahead, ponders Veraison’s Arytza strategy and tells us that the Moderna vaccine will help butit’s not a game changer in the fight against Covid-19.

In this week’sInside Business podcast Ciarán Hancock talks to David McRedmond about An Post’s plans for the future and how it dealt with the mountain of pre-Christmas mail.

