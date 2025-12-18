Man in critical condition after being hit by vehicle and attacked by gang in west Dublin

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the assault to come forward. Photograph: Alan Betson

A man in his 30s is in a critical condition after being knocked down by a vehicle and serious assaulted in Clondalkin, west Dublin earlier this month.

Gardaí in Ronanstown are investigating the incident that occurred in Cappaghmore estate in Clondalkin at about 6.30pm on Friday, December 5th.

“A man, aged in his late 30s, was knocked down by a vehicle and a number of men exited the vehicle and continued to assault him with weapons,” a Garda statement said on Thursday.

The man was brought to Beaumont Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

Gardaí said they conducted searches related to the attack on Wednesday. A number of weapons and electronic devices were seized.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the assault to come forward.

Anyone who was in the Cappaghmore estate or Ninth Lock Road area of Clondalkin between 6pm and 7pm on December 5th is asked to contact gardaí.

In particular, anyone who has video footage (including dashcam footage) is asked to make it available.

People with relevant information should contact Ronanstown Garda station on 01 666 7700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.