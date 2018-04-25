Ulster Bank says ‘missing money’ issue has been resolved

Ulster Bank has said issues that led to the disappearance of money from the accounts of its customers over the weekend have been resolved.

The bank said action taken overnight to resolve the issue “has been successful, and all transactions have now been posted to customers accounts”.

Yesterday the bank said the problems arose as a result of a mistake by a staff member.

The error meant a computer “payment file” was not processed on Monday night “which means that some transactions applied to some customers accounts since 20th April are temporarily not showing”.

The bank denied any money had disappeared and said transactions were “temporarily not showing on accounts”.

The bank has told affected customers who found their accounts overdrawn as a result of the problems they will not be out of pocket once the issue is resolved.

It has made emergency cash of up to €500 available to customers who need it.