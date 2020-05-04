‘I have no problem with haggling . . . if you don’t ask, you don’t get’

Are you a saver or a spender?

I would like to think I am a saver and can save when necessary but, in reality, I spend sometimes more than I would like to, although I don’t typically spend on myself. With five children, including two teenage boys, it seems they are constantly growing out of things that need replacing.

Do you shop around for better value?

I shop around, but not for the cheapest price, more for what I consider the best value for my money. If I am getting a good price and great service, that’s good enough for me. And I will repeat buy which is, of course, good business for everybody.

What has been your most extravagant purchase and how much did it cost?

Our most extravagant purchase was a two-week family holiday to San Antonio, Texas. We did all the things you would expect tourists to do and, all in all, it was a holiday of a lifetime.

What purchase have you made that you consider the best value for money?

It’s got to be a Weber barbecue I bought in the 1990s for $100 when I lived in Australia. It’s still going strong some 26 years later.

How do you prefer to shop – online or local?

I prefer to shop and support local whenever I can, especially vegetables and meat, produced locally by small companies supporting local jobs. However, there are times when online shopping is more appropriate and convenient.

Do you haggle over prices?

I have no problem haggling over prices, especially if I think something is overpriced or I am buying what I consider to be a lot at the same time. If you don’t ask you don’t get.

Has the recession changed your spending habits?

When I lived in Australia they went through two recessions, so having that experience when I returned to Ireland meant I didn’t spend money frivolously.

Do you invest in shares?

I don’t invest in shares but it is something I may consider in the future as it interests me and I watch from time to time how companies, particularly in the technology industry, are performing.

Cash or card?

I use my debit card for just about everything now, tap-and-go is so convenient – perhaps too convenient, sometimes, to spend more than you mean to.

What was the last thing you bought and was it good value for money?

The last thing I bought was a flat-screen smart TV. Because I asked, I got it at a discounted price and it was great value.

Have you ever successfully saved up for a relatively big purchase?

Besides our house, which took a lot of saving for, the next big ticket item we saved for would have been a car. With five children we needed a seven-seater people-mover and at the time they weren’t cheap, so we saved and bought one outright.

Have you ever lost money?

Yes once, on a property transaction. We were buying a new house and needed to close out the sale of our existing house, so we settled for a little less than we may have sold for. Had we waited longer, we wouldn’t have been able to close on the new property so it was a compromise as we weren’t interested in taking out a bridging loan.

Are you a gambler and if so have you ever had a big win?

I am not really a gambler although I do sometimes find I am lucky. On a trip many years ago to Las Vegas, I liked the look of blackjack. I started with a $5 bet and, over the course of a few hours, I managed to turn it into $600.

Of course, the golden rule of Las Vegas applies: the house always wins. I lost about $500 of that $600 and left with enough for a very nice dinner.

Is money important to you?

Not the money itself, but rather what it allows me to provide for my family. I have never been a greedy person and, although we didn’t have a lot growing up, I had a happy childhood. Really, that’s all I want for my kids – I think my wife and I have succeeded so far and we’ll just keep doing our best.

How much money do you have on you now?

I have €20 in my wallet. Because I use my card more and more, I’ll often leave the house with little or no cash. If it wasn’t for my wife reminding me, I sometimes reckon I would probably leave home without my wallet, too.

In conversation with Tony Clayton-Lea