Unravelling tax bill on a property bought in stages

We have a property in Cork, which I bought with my two brothers in 1994 for £182,000. I lived there between 1996 until 2006. In 2004, I bought out my brothers. The property has been rented out ever since I moved.

I am looking at selling the property in the next few years. It is now worth around €390,000. A friend advised that if I lived there as my principal residence, I could offset CGT at 33 per cent against the sale and save some money. Clearly it is not my principal residence but if we returned to live there for a period of time, would that reduce the capital gains tax and how long might we need to reside there to obtain a benefit from doing so – tax wise ?

Mr C.D., Cork

Nothing is ever simple when it comes to tax. The issue for you here is that you pay capital gains on the period during which it was an “investment” and not for the period when it was your main home – your principal private residence.

You bought in 1994, lived there for about 10 years and will have owned the property for 28 years, assuming you sell in 2022. Bear in mind Revenue will want to know which month you bought and sell in; they don’t just round up to the nearest year.

Assuming it is a January 1st, 1994, to December 31st, 2022, that would mean that, for 18/28ths of the period of ownership, it was not your principal residence. The final year of ownership counts as principal residence regardless of whether you live there or not, so 17/28ths of the gain is taxed.

But it is further complicated by the fact that you have only owned a third of the house for this time; the other two-thirds you have only owned for 18 years (to end-2022).

This could be important given what has happened house prices since then.

So now, you owe:

(1) capital gains tax on 17/28ths of the gain on one-third of the house from 1994, plus;

(2) capital gains tax on 15/18ths of the gain on two-thirds of the house from 2004.

Why 15/18ths? Well, by 2022, it will be 18 years since you bought your brothers out and you only lived there for two of those years and the final year is, as I said, treated as if you lived there.

Why could this be important? Well, the £182,000 (€231,000 in euro terms) was the price back in 1994. Assuming you bought your brothers out at the price prevailing in 2004, it could be quite close to the current value of the property as house prices have not yet recovered their Celtic Tiger peaks.

So let’s put figures on this and see if it makes sense.

If it was a straightforward 1994 purchase at €231,000, the purchase price would have been indexed for inflation (along the lines mentioned in my column last week) to either €307,450 or €302,400, depending on whether you bought it before or after April 6th that year. You can find these indexation factors at https://iti.ms/2Y6QLDR .

Assuming it was at the start of 1994, the new base price is €307,450. Selling in 2022 at €390,000, the capital gain over the while period would be €82,550. As you were an investor for only 17 of the 28 years, the relevant capital gain would be €50,120.

But it’s not.

First, let’s look at the one-third you bought back in 1994. At a “revised” purchase price of 307,450, your one-third cost you just under €102,500; at a sale price of €390,000, that one-third is worth €130,000.

That’s a gain of €27,500 and 17/28ths of this – the time during which it was an investment – is fractionally under €16,700. Let’s leave that aside for a minute.

Now to the second share of the property, the two-thirds you bought out in 2004. I don’t know what you paid for that (you’ll need to have that detail obviously) but, for the purpose of the example, let’s assume the house was valued in 2004 at €350,000, you would have paid €233,300 ballpark to buy out the brothers (Before you ask, there is no indexation on that purchase price as indexation relief disappeared at the end of 2002).

If the property sells in 2022 at €390,000, two-thirds of that is €260,000.

Your total gain on that portion is €26,700 and, once you allow for the period you lived there (2004-06 and the final year), 15/18ths of that sum is €22,250.

Certainly you can deduct any costs incurred in buying the house as long as you have not already claimed these against rental income

So now your capital gains tax liability would be €38,950 (€16,700 and €22,250) ...well shy of the €50,120 if you had owned the whole pile yourself since 1994.

Of course, Revenue will need evidence of the 2004 buyout and be satisfied that any tax bill your brothers owed was paid but those are details.

Anything else you can further deduct from this €38,950 gain?

Well yes, maybe. Certainly you can deduct any costs incurred in buying the house (legal and estate agent fees if any) as long as you have not already claimed these against rental income. You can also claim any costs incurred in selling the property – again legal and estate agent fees are the biggies.

Thereafter, if you carried out any works that enhanced the value of the property, they, too could be deducted, but you’ll need receipts etc.

As the capital gain is calculated pro rata, you could lower the bill by moving back in for a couple of years and increasing the proportion of ownership that is accounted for by it being your main home – though, if your mind is set on selling, that might sound like too much hassle.

And finally, you are entitled to an exemption on the first €1,270 of gains. On anything left after that, tax is due at 33 per cent.

Also, if you have previously sold assets here at a loss and not yet used those losses against subsequent gains, then you still have those to offset against this transaction.

If, of course, you only paid the brothers two-thirds of the original 1994 value in 2004, things get more tricky. Not only will your CGT bill be bigger (€50,120) but you could well face a gift tax (capital acquisitions tax) bill for the “discount” your brothers gave you.

