How big landlords are minimising their tax bills on rental properties

No stamp duty, no CGT and no corporation tax: how the Irish tax regime benefits Section 110s, Reits and Icavs over smaller landlords

Updated: about 2 hours ago
Fiona Reddan

The Davy Irish Property Fund is a qualifying investor alternative investment fund (QIAIF) which owns the Treasury Building, along with the Nutgrove Shopping Centre. Photograph: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

The UN special rapporteur on housing, Leilani Farha, sent a letter to the Government earlier this year questioning its decision to allow unregulated global real estate funds avail of “preferential tax laws” to build up property portfolios in the State.

Subsequently, Web Summit founder Paddy Cosgrave led a campaign against these funds (often referred to as vulture funds), arguing that the Irish tax system was offering a sweet deal to foreign investors. The Government, for its part, defended such institutional investors, on the grounds that they were boosting the development of apartments.

