“Workin’ 9 to 5, what a way to make a livin’,” goes Dolly Parton’s anthem. What a way indeed, especially if you are a woman. When it comes to pay, promotions and pensions, women pay a price.

Those with greater educational attainment have greater earning potential, we are always told. Well, when it comes to girls, the numbers don’t add up. Analysis of the Leaving Cert class of 2018 shows that girls outperformed boys in the majority of higher-level subjects, scoring more top grades in 34 out of 40 subjects. Women are more likely to have third-level education too. CSO figures show 8 per cent more women than men are thus qualified. Once at college, girls outperform boys too.