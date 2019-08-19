Bank of Ireland says issues with credit card systems are fixed

Bank of Ireland said it has resolved issues that had affected its credit card system on Monday, leaving customers unable to access their statements and balances.

AIB was also reporting problems with customers complaining that they could not access credit card account information.

“Due to an issue with a third party, transaction details for AIB credit card customers are not displaying online,” a spokesman said. “Customers can continue to use their cards as normal. We have been informed this issue will be rectified shortly,” he said.

It was unclear if the problems at both banks were related but customers were reporting similar problems.

Responding to a customer who had complained that the entire computer system of Bank of Ireland’s credit card department had broken down, the bank, in a tweet, said that it was aware of “some issues” with its card system.

In a statement, Bank of Ireland said: “Credit card transaction processing for Bank of Ireland credit cards is fully functional in all ATMs, point-of-sale devices and for e-commerce.”

“There are some issues with our online ‘card care’ system, which is impacting customers who wish to view their balances. We are currently working to fix this as soon as possible and we apologise to customers for the inconvenience,” it said.

The bank is currently in the midst of a €1.15 billion overhaul of its IT systems. It is due to launch a new mobile app later this year, but recently confirmed that Apple Pay and Google Pay may not be a part of the bank’s payment platform until 2020.

It also recently moved 2.1 million customers to a new platform for debit cards and ATM transactions, a development which should result in “more stable systems for hundreds of millions of transactions each year.”