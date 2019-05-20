RTÉ hunts sponsors for Playback and Tracy Clifford

RTÉ Radio 1 is seeking a new sponsor for Playback, the Saturday morning round-up show that is the ninth most listened to radio programme in the Irish market.

Playback now has 312,000 listeners, according to the latest Joint National Listenership Research (JNLR) figures, which is up 20,000 since the previous survey and 37,000 year on year. The sponsorship fee advertised by RTÉ Media Sales is €105,000 for 12 months or €70,000 for a six-month period.

Presenting duties

Long-term Playback presenter Marian Richardson retired from RTÉ in March and presenting duties were subsequently taken up by Ronan Kelly and Sinéad Mooney.

RTÉ 2fm is also looking for a new sponsor for Tracy Clifford’s daily show at an advertised price of €145,000 for 12 months and €85,000 for six months.

Clifford, who was recruited from popular youth station Spin 1038, has 147,000 daily listeners, up 18,000 year on year. Her slot will move one hour earlier to midday from June, but otherwise the show is the one element of 2fm’s weekday peak-time schedule that will continue after a re-jig of its line-up.