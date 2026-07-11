Ken Early: Norway’s superhero Erling Haaland can punish England’s defence

If Erling Haaland scores against England, he will become the first European to score in his first five World Cup matches since Gerd Müller in 1970. Photograph: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Eight years ago England played Sweden in the quarter-finals of the World Cup and won fairly easily, 2-0, with goals from Harry Maguire and Dele Alli.

Tonight’s quarter-final in Miami against Norway would seem to be a challenge on the same scale, but for one small detail.

That day in Samara, they faced a Swedish attack spearheaded by two honest journeymen, Ola Toivonen and Marcus Berg.

In Miami, they come face-to-face with an actual superhero.

Erling Haaland’s feat in scoring twice to knock Brazil out of the World Cup is a historic sporting achievement that Norwegians will still talk about as long as the game is played there.

Does a single match have the capacity to transform the self-image of a football nation? If Brazil’s 7-1 defeat in the 2014 semi-final was one candidate for such a game, Norway’s 2-1 win over Brazil is another.

If Sunday was the greatest day in Norway’s sports history, such is Haaland’s form that many Norwegians believe it might only occupy that place for another few hours.

Erling Haaland rifles a splendid header past Gabriel Magalhaes and goalkeepeer Alisson Becker of Brazil. Photograph: Elsa/Getty Images

Haaland has scored in his last 14 competitive matches in a row, with 27 goals in that time. If he scores against England, he’ll become the first European to score in his first five World Cup matches since Gerd Müller in 1970. His international record is 62 goals in 53 matches: another six goals and he’ll have equalled Müller’s tally of 68 for West Germany, and if he does it within the next nine games, he’ll have scored them in fewer matches than Müller needed.

It’s hard to understand how he does it. He slouches around the pitch, head jutting forward, giving the impression of disconnectedness from the game. Then he sees something and starts to move, slowly at first then very quickly, and before the defenders know it, he has arrived in advance of them to score.

Who else plays a bit like this? Lionel Messi. He is the only player who finishes chances with a comparable level of efficiency.

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During the week, England full back Djed Spence said he had seen finishing like Haaland’s before: from Harry Kane. Kane is a different kind of player. A much more complete footballer than Haaland, Kane can make the play as well as finishing it. He wants to be involved in the play, to come deep and start moves.

Haaland’s technique was once memorably compared to that of a League Two player by Roy Keane. He doesn’t really dribble. You don’t see him stitching many moves together. But he has this ... superpower.

Jürgen Klopp says that when building a team, he would always look for players with an outstanding strength, even if it was counterbalanced by some glaring weakness. His reasoning was that he could always figure out a way the players could cover for each other’s weaknesses. Meanwhile, their strengths would win them the match.

By that logic, you would pick Haaland over Kane.

England's prolific Harry Kane is enjoying a splendid tournament. Photograph: Bradley Collyer/PA

Clearly, England have more top players in their squad, more options from the bench. The question is: can Norway stay afloat long enough for Haaland’s firepower to send England down?

Why not? With hulks like Alexander Sørloth and Kristoffer Ajer in the line-up alongside Haaland, they should be able to stand up to the bullying at set-pieces, which is such an important weapon for this England side.

In midfield, Martin Ødegaard will lead the Norwegians against his clubmate Declan Rice, the brains of the Arsenal midfield against the heart and lungs.

Against Brazil, Norway had nearly 70 per cent of possession. England have much more power and dynamism than Brazil, but you can keep the ball against them.

Sometimes England want you to keep the ball. As the game against Mexico showed, they are also happy to let the opponents have the ball and hit them on the break.

With fast, energetic wingers and the power of Jude Bellingham running from deep, England have a counterattacking threat unmatched by any side in the World Cup except France.

The most dangerous moments for Norway will appear suddenly, at the times when they feel most comfortable.

But if they can avoid giving away goals with mistakes on halfway, like Mexico did, who would confidently bet that Haaland won’t take care of the rest?