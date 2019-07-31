Marc Vangeel named new INM CEO as Mediahuis completes deal

Independent News and Media (INM) has announced the appointment of Marc Vangeel as its new chief executive in place of Michael Doorley.

The move comes after completion of Mediahuis’s €145.6 million acquisition of the publisher after the deal was approval by Minister for Communications Richard Bruton earlier this week.

Mr Vangeel, formerly chief executive of the Mediahuis-owned Telegraaf Media Groep, succeeds Mr Doorly who is stepping down after leading the company since October 2017.

Mr. Vangeel has more than 25 years experience in the media sector, which includes leading the integration of Dutch newspaper TMG into the Mediahuis group following its acquistion in 2017.

A number of other boardroom changes have been announced including the appointment of Peter Vandermeersch as publisher. In the new role, Mr Vandermeersch, a former editor-in-chief and director of the Dutch news media group NRC Media, will be responsible for overseeing INM’s digital strategy, as well and the continued development of its various print titles.

In addition to his time at NRC, Mr Vandermeersch spent almost three decades as a journalist and was editor-in-chief at the Belgian newspaper De Standaard.

INM said is managing director of publishing for Ireland, Richard McClean, has been promoted to the role of chief operations officer.

Murdoch MacLennan has agreed to remain as chairman of INM while Fionnuala Duggan, Kate Marsh and Len O’Hagan have agreed to remain on its board. Directors newly appointed from Mediahuis are chairman Thomas Leysen, group chief executive Gert Ysebaert, chief operating officer Paul Verwilt and Mr Vangeel.

Catriona Mullane, John Bateson, Kieran Mulvey and Seamus Taaffe have all resigned from the board.

“We are delighted to have concluded the acquisition of INM, which has a long-standing history of providing high quality journalism to the island of Ireland,” said Mr Ysebaert, group chief executive of Mediahuis.

INM shareholders last month overwhelmingly backed the Mediahuis buyout, which was announced in April after Mediahuis reached agreement with INM’s major shareholders, Dermot Desmond and Denis O’Brien.

Trading of INM shares in Dublin and London have now been suspended and will be cancelled as of Thursday.