Love Island delivers for ITV in tough ad market

ITV, Britain’s biggest free-to-air commercial broadcaster, said a strong contribution in online revenue from reality show “Love Island” contributed to a slightly better-than-expected 5 per cent decline in total ad revenue in its first half.

The company reported total external revenue down 7 per cent to £1.476 billion and adjusted core earnings down 13 per cent to £327 million for the six months to end-June, with the latter just beating market expectations.

It said economic and political uncertainty continued to impact the demand for advertising as it expected, with total advertising forecast to be in a range of -1 per cent to +1 per cent in the third quarter.

-Reuters