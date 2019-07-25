Daniel O’Donnell company posts profits of €323,000

The entertainment firm owned by Donegal singer Daniel O’Donnell recorded profits of €323,949 in 2018.

Accounts lodged to the Companies Office show that DOD Promotions Ltd’s accumulated profits increased from €2.659 million to €2.983 million.

The profits of €323,949 in the 12 months of October of last year followed a loss of €77,014 the year before.

The firm’s current assets, increased from €1.524 million to €1.548 million.

The value of the firm’s fixed assets increased from €1 million to €1.5 million last year.

The abridged accounts for DOD Promotions Ltd do not provide a profit and loss account that would include a turnover figure or what dividend, if any, was paid to Mr O’Donnell.

Mr O’Donnell has sold more than 10 million records over the course of his career, more recently developing a considerable television career.