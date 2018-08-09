Cineworld posts half-year revenue rise on strong US ticket sales

Cinema operator Cineworld posted on Thursday a 10.8 per cent rise in half-year revenue, helped by strong US sales backed by big-ticket releases such as Avengers: Infinity War and Black Panther.

Net admissions to its cinemas rose 4.9 per cent to 123 million for the six months ended June 30th, the group said.

Cinewolrd operates 2,049 screens across 221 sites in Britain, Ireland, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania and Israel.

-Reuters