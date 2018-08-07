Connacht Rugby scores sponsorship deal with Bank of Ireland

Bank of Ireland has agreed to become a sponsor of Connacht Rugby for the next three years for an undisclosed sum. This means the bank is now involved in sponsorship deals with all four Irish rugby provinces.

The deal with Connacht will involve the Bank of Ireland logo being displayed on the back of the province’s home, away, European and training jerseys. Intersport Elverys has the prime spot on the front of Connacht’s shirts.

Announcing the new partnership, Brian Mahony, Connacht’s head of commercial and marketing, said: “Connacht Rugby and Bank of Ireland have a proud history together and we are excited to partner once again. Bank of Ireland is synonymous with rugby in Ireland and their long-term investment is helping drive the sport forward across the province and country.”

Gemma Bell, Bank of Ireland’s sponsorship manager, said Connacht’s “devoted fan base” made the partnership an “excellent fit” for the bank. “This partnership ... supports the bank’s broader programme of activity to support and drive the local economy through initiatives like our enterprise events and youth programme for schools”.

Bank of Ireland is Leinster’s main sponsor under a wide-ranging deal that runs until mid 2019, while its deal with Munster is due to run until 2023. It is also the shirt sponsor of Ulster Rugby in an association dating back 20 years.