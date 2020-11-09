Irish airline, hospitality and retail stocks soar on Pfizer vaccine news

Hospitality stocks, such as airlines and hotel operators, as well as retailers have surged on the news that a potential vaccine for coronavirus has been found to be up to 90 per cent effective.

The positive news shortly before midday for the vaccine, which is being developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, was immediately greeted with huge spikes in shares from sectors that have been depressed since the pandemic took hold in Spring, sparking anti-virus restrictions that have battered the economy.

Travel stocks in particular look set to benefit, if the vaccine gets the go-ahead from regulators in coming months and allows greater freedom of movement. On the Iseq index in Dublin, Ryanair immediately leaped by about 14 per cent at midday to breach the €15 barrier.

Stocks

Dalata, the Republic’s biggest hotel group and owner of the Clayton and Maldron brands, was up by 17 per cent to €2.82.

Irish Continental Group, the owner of Irish Ferries, rose by almost 10 per cent to €3.68, while International Airlines Group, the owner of Aer Lingus and British Airways, soared by almost 29 per cent in London.

The British-listed JD Wetherspoon group, which owns about eight venues here, rose by more 16 per cent on the vaccine news, while Mitchells & Butlers pub group, whose backers include Irish investors JP McManus and John Magnier, rose by more than 21 per cent.

Stock market listed retailers also rose on the vaccine news. Applegreen, which runs a network of garage forecourts in Ireland and Britain, was up in Dublin by 9 per cent to €3.38 per share, while Associated British Foods, the owner of the Irish-headquartered discount fashion chain Penneys/Primark, was up by almost 17 per cent in early afternoon trading.

Other UK high street retailers also spiked, including Marks & Spencer, up 18 per cent, and Mike Ashley’s Sports Direct group, which owns the Heatons department store chain in Ireland. Sports Direct climbed by more than 6 per cent.

Some other retailers that have fared well in the pandemic, such as predominantly online operators, fell on Monday afternoon as investors mulled the possibility that an effective vaccine, if one is approved, could reverse some of the consumer dynamics that have accelerated over the last eight months.

Lockdowns

Ocado, the online grocer, fell by 10 per cent while Kingfisher, the owner of DIY chain B&Q, fell by 5 per cent - DIY stores fared particularly well as consumers have turned to improving their homes during lockdowns.

Banks, which are heavy lenders to the retail and hospitality sectors, also performed well after the Pfizer vaccine news.

By early afternoon, AIB was up by more than 10 per cent to breach the €1 per share barrier at €1.07, while Bank of Ireland was up by 11 per cent to €2.31 per share.

Trading brokerage Avatrade, which is headquartered in Dublin, speculated that the Pfizer vaccine is “the circuit breaker that medical officials have been looking for” in the pandemic.

“We are expecting the airline stocks and hospitality sector to explode as the US market will open-the evidence of that can be seen over here in Europe,” said Naeem Aslam, its chief markets analyst.