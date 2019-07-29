Creative Composites to create 132 new jobs in Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland company Creative Composites is to create 132 new jobs in Lisburn as part of an £11 million (€12.2 million) investment.

The advanced composites manufacturer said the increased investment to expand facilities and secure new machinery, is being undertaken to allow it to capitalise on growth opportunities.

Founded in 2000 following a management buyout of Boxmore International, Creative Composites works with customers across a number of industry sectors including transportation and medicine.

“The applications for composites are endless and we are focused on expanding our business in key sectors including automotive and rail,” said managing director Jonathan Holmes.

The new roles include production operatives, engineering and managerial positions.

Invest Northern Ireland is providing £1.5 million towards the project through the European Regional Development Fund.