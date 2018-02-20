Lane’s way to Frankfurt blocked, AIB’s loan transfers, and restrictions on alcohol ads

Central Bank of Ireland Governor Philip Lane will have to wait a while longer to secure a plum role at the ECB in Frankfurt after the Government withdrew his name yesterday for the position of vice president. The Minister for Finance said this was designed to promote consensus for the role among member states but the reality is that they didn’t have the necessary votes. Patrick Smyth in Brussels and Fiach Kelly in Leinster House report

A High Court finding in a mortgage arrears case involving AIB caused quite a stir in banking and legal circles on Monday. Mary Carolan and Joe Brennan explain the possible implications for AIB in cases where it transferred some €17.8 billion in home loans from one unit to another within the group without proper notice to the account holders.

In her weekly media and marketing column, Laura Slattery ponders the impact on the advertising industry of proposed new restrictions here on the promotion of alcohol, and looks at what lessons might be learned from France’s long-standing ban.

