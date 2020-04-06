Judge says fairer debt settlement system needed for Covid-19 economic crash

A High Court judge has criticised the “all too common” practice of practitioners copying and pasting paragraphs from court papers in other cases without regard of the facts of individual cases.

Mr Justice Denis McDonald said in a judgment in one personal insolvency case that the practice was a symptom of solicitors failing to consider properly their obligation to place evidence in insolvency cases and the “need to treat the swearing of affidavits with the necessary solemnity.”

Fees paid to solicitors by the Legal Aid Board “are pitched at a level that has induced some solicitors to delegate the necessary work to a relatively junior level within their firms,” he said.

“If that is so, it does not justify the taking of short cuts or the delegation of work to personnel who lack the necessary experience or understanding of what is required,” he added.

In wide-ranging further comments on the State’s personal insolvency regime and the considerable litigation between creditors and debtors occupying the court, the judge reminded practitioners that they were independent intermediaries requiring them to apply appropriate ethical standards.

He said that there were “far too many legal challenges occupying the time of the courts and increasing the overall level of costs involved.”

“It is disheartening to see how a system which was intended to be relatively simple and straightforward has become so beset with legal issues and contested cases,” he said.

The judge made his comments in a ruling that approved a personal insolvency arrangement - a mechanism to restructure the finances for an insolvent individual - that has allowed a 51-year-old man Mark Fay of Tullamore, Co Offaly, to write off debts of almost €300,000.

The judge said he believed the personal insolvency system could operate with “much less scope for legal challenge” if there could be greater confidence in the reliability of evidence given in personal insolvency cases but that “a change of approach” by practitioners and those advising them was required.

It was “in the interests of the common good” - of both debtors and creditors - that the personal insolvency regime envisaged by the Oireachtas in the post-crash 2012 legislation operated effectively and efficiently and with minimum cost, said the judge.

“If that can be achieved, it will be possible to ensure that indebtedness can be resolved in a fair and appropriate way and adverse consequences for economic activity in the State kept to a minimum,” he said.

“That is particularly apposite in light of the current Covid-19 outbreak and the consequent economic cost that is likely to arise.”

Mr Fay, who works as an upholster and an agent for an insurance company, amassed debts of more than €547,000 after his business got in difficulty due to competition from other stores and the 2008-09 financial crisis.