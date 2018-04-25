Inside Business podcast: A super expansion for Smyths Toys

Smyths Toys Superstores has agreed to buy the central European division of Toys R Us, a move that is likely to push the group annual revenues towards the €1 billion barrier.

On the latest Inside Business podcast, Mark Paul talks to host Ciarán Hancock about the Irish family-owned business’s €79 million European expansion, comprising 90 outlets in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

Inside Business

Also in this episode, Ulster Bank hit headlines for all the wrong reasons again this week when its customers noticed money seeming to disappear from their accounts.

Ferry blues

Conor Pope reports on this and on another consumer-related story affecting up to 10,000 Irish Ferries users.

But first, Eoin Burke-Kennedy has a roundup of some of the week’s other stories, including the latest developments in the tracker mortgage scandal and an agreement for Apple to begin paying its Irish tax bill.

