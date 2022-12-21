Nine out of 10 people go online daily, CSO finds

The CSO data indicates that 43% of people used the internet “all the time or nearly all the time” in 2022. Photograph: iStock

Internet penetration and use in the Republic continues to grow with 94 per cent of all households now connected and nine out ten people saying they go online daily.

Data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) indicates that 43 per cent of people used the internet “all the time or nearly all the time” in 2022, up eight percentage points from 2021.

Almost all younger internet users aged 16 to 29 had gone online daily, and of these, the vast majority had used the internet at least several times a day. Students were the most frequent users in 2022 with 97 per cent going online at least several times a day.

Internet connectivity was highest for the Dublin region (97 per cent), compared with the Border region (90 per cent). Of households in Dublin with internet access, more than nine out of ten went online via fixed broadband (92 per cent), compared with 77 per cent in the Border region.

The CSO said that of the 6 per cent of households with no internet access, the most common reason cited by 56 per cent of those households was that they do not need the internet, while 7 per cent stated that broadband internet was not available in their area.