High Irish mortgage rates, Ifac’s budget access, and the cost of having a baby

Irish home owners could be paying less interest on their borrowings if European regulators applied looser capital rules to Irish-based banks, according to a report that says the cost of capital is increasing the cost of mortgages in Ireland. Fiona Reddan has the details.

The Irish Fiscal Advisory Council should have a legal right to access information on budgetary matters, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development has recommended. Eoin Burke-Kennedy reports.

Almost half of people returning to work after a cancer diagnosis reported that their diagnosis had a negative impact on their career, a new study shows, writes Colin Gleeson.

Galway-based Atlantic Therapeutics has secured additional funding from long-time backers, according to newly filed company documents. The State-backed Western Development Commission has also chipped in €2 million. Charlie Taylor reports.

The Covid-19 pandemic resulted in higher turnover for almost half of Irish veterinary practices last year with an increase in pet ownership levels contributing to greater demand for services, according to a new report by accountants HLB Sheehan Quinn. Colin Gleeson has the details.

Former INM chairman Leslie Buckley has had a bad month, with three major setbacks in connection with data trawls in 2014 at the Irish media group. Mark Paul sums up the significance of two high court judgments on Monday.

In personal finance, Joanne Hunt looks at the many costs of having a baby and offers some solutions to save money.

In Q&A, one enterprising property owner wants to know if they can claim the rent-a-room relief while also offering lets on Airbnb. Dominic Coyle offers his view on this arrangement.

Laura Slattery’s media and marketing column looks at the New York Times’ move into documentary making by telling the story of 1990s pop star Britney Spears.

While we have been worrying about the impact of Irish exports to Britain post Brexit, latest CSO trade figures shows imports from the UK have been rising steadily, writes Cantillon.

Stay up to date with all our business news: sign up to our business news alerts and our Business Today daily email news digest.