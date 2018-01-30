UDG starts 2018 strong as acquisitions begin to pay off

UDG Healthcare said it made a good start to the financial year, as acquisitions helped boost its pretax profit.

The group said profit before tax for the quarter ended December 31st 2017 was “well ahead” of the same period a year earlier.

Underlying growth and acquisitions helped drive profit the company’s Ashfield unit, with Sellxpert, Vynamic, Cambridge BioMarketing and MicroMass Communications deals all completed during the second half of 2017. UDG said the new purchases were performing in line with expectations.

Meanwhile, Sharp’s operating profit lagged behind due to unusually high churn in the US commercial business during the second half of the fiscal year 2017, which then carried through into the first quarter of 2018. Although Sharp Europe was profitable in the first quarter, the business was also hit by disrupted manufacturing schedules as the damage caused by the hurricane in September 2017 affected a number of its clients. But the group said it expected the performance of the US business to improve in the second half of its 2018 fiscal year, fuelled by an improving business activity pipeline.

UDG said the changes to the US tax policy would see its effective group tax rate for the fiscal year to fall to around 19 per cent, a 4 per cent decline.

The group predicted earnings per share on a constant currency basis to be up to 21 per cent ahead of last year’s EPS of 37.1 cent.

UDG Healthcare is to hold its annual general meeting in Dublin today.