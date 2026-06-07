Man (60s) treated for serious injuries following assault in Co Laois

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses following an assault in Co Laois. Photograph: Enda O'Dowd

A man in his 60s was brought to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin with serious injuries after an assault in the early hours of Sunday.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses following the attack that occurred on Main Street, Portarlington, Co Laois, at about 1.15am.

A man in his 40s was arrested and was being held in custody under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act on Sunday.

Gardaí have asked for witnesses, or anyone who may have camera footage from the area taken between 12.45am and 1.30am, to make contact.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Portlaoise Garda station on (057) 867 4100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any station.