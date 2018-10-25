Icon reports record $605m in new business

Dublin-based and Nasdaq-listed clinical trials group Icon has reported a record $605 million in new business for the third quarter. Reported income from operations in the quarter was $97.9 million or 15 per cent of revenue.

The Irish group, which currently employs over 12,000 staff worldwide - including more than 1,000 in Dublin and Limerick, said revenue grew over 8 per cent to $476 million compared to the same quarter last year and earnings per share increased by 15 per cent to $1.55. Year-to-date reported revenue was $1.9 billion, the company said.

“Quarter 3 was another strong quarter for Icon,”chief executive Steve Cutler said, noting the company’s record net business wins. “As a result, I am very pleased with our continued ability to execute our strategic plans which position us well for sustainable revenue and EPS growth,” he said.