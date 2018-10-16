Pharma giant MSD to create 170 new jobs in Carlow

Pharma giant MSD is to create 170 new jobs and build a second manufacturing facility at its existing site in Co Carlow.

The company, which is known as Merck in the United States and Canada, said the new facility would focus on the production of vaccines and biologics, and is scheduled to commence manufacturing operations in 2023.

The build will include an expansion of warehouse and laboratory services at the site. Recruitment for the new facility will begin immediately.

MSD is one of the Republic’s leading healthcare companies and currently employs about 2,000 employees across its current operations in Carlow, Cork, Dublin and Tipperary.

Currently employing more than 400 staff, MSD Carlow opened in 2008 as MSD’s first vaccines facility outside of the US. The company said the expansion was the result of “continuing increased global demand” for its medicines and vaccines.

Earlier this year, MSD also announced it had decided to locate a new facility, MSD Biotech, Dublin, in Swords, Co Dublin with the expected creation of up to 350 jobs when that facility commences full manufacturing operations in 2021.

MSD director of human health in Ireland Ger Brennan said the investment in the Republic was down to the quality of the available workforce.

“We are delighted to be able to announce this further expansion of MSD’s footprint in Ireland which comes on the back of a number of significant investments in our facilities across Ireland in 2017 and the announcement earlier this year that a new facility would be built in Dublin,” he said.

“MSD’s continued investment in Ireland is due to continued access to highly-skilled employees as well as collaborative partnerships with Government and third level institutions.”

MSD vice president for global biologics and sterile ops Karin Shanahan said employees would garner a wide range of experience from working at the company.

“The decision to further invest in Carlow is a real testament to the talent of the current Carlow team and MSD Ireland’s wider employee base and reinforces MSD’s commitment to Ireland, further strengthening our 50-year strong legacy here,” she said.

“Today’s announcement only adds to our ability to be able to offer current and future employees a truly unique experience across our sites in Ireland, offering an opportunity to experience all elements of pharmaceutical and biotech manufacturing within Ireland.”

IDA Ireland chief executive Martin Shanahan said the investment would strengthen the Republic’s position as a “global destination for manufacturing excellence” in vaccines and biopharmaceuticals.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar also welcomed the announcement. “This is excellent news for Carlow and a real testament to the existing staff and local management team working for MSD in the town,” he said.