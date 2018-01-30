Amryt signs new distribution deal for Lojuxta

Irish biopharmaceutical firm Amryt has signed a new distribution agreement, its fourth in recent months.

The company, whcih focuses on rare diseases, has signed an exclusive distribution agreement for Lojuxta for Romania and Bulgaria with Romastru Trading. The company is part of conglomerate Pharaon Healthcare Europe.

Lojuxta is a treatment for Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia, a rare, life-threatening, genetic cholesterol disorder.

It is the fourth distribution deal Amryt has signed in three months. Earlier this month, the company signed an agreement to distrubute its Lojuxta drug in Switzerland. It is aiming to complete more agreements in Europe, Middle East and Africa during the year.

“Romastru’s reach across Romania and Bulgaria means that we can now provide comprehensive access to Lojuxta for adult patients suffering from HoFH in these territories,” said Dr Joe Wiley, chief executive of Amryt.