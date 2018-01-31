Hazardous waste continues to grow due to recovering economy - EPA

The amount of hazardous waste managed in the State rose by 18 per cent in 2016 to 409 kilotons, with the rise due mainly to an increase in the amount of contaminated soil from construction sites, according to the EPA. In addition, volumes of municipal waste have grown, reflecting the continuing economic recovery.

A total of 2,575 kilotons of municipal waste was managed in 2014 – a 4 per cent increase compared to 2012. On the positive side, there was a decrease in the amount of waste treated on site of generation in the pharmaceutical industry, reflecting cleaner production methods in this sector.

The data was published coinciding with the launch of a new national waste statistics web resource which businesses and members of the public can access.

Fiona McCoole of the EPA Office of Environmental Sustainability said the figures for hazardous and municipal wastes painted a picture of increasing consumption and waste generation coupled with economic recovery.

She added: “This runs counter to the vision of the European Commission’s Circular Economy package, where waste generation is decoupled from growth. Achieving this decoupling will require action at all stages of the production-consumption process, from product design to individual consumer choice.”

Waste statistics

The new web resource replaces the EPA’s biennial National Waste Report as the primary source of waste statistics in Ireland. The agency will regularly update the statistics, and provide the latest information, graphics and commentary on priority wastes, waste infrastructure and trends.

Director of the EPA’s Office of Environmental Sustainability Dr Eimear Cotter, said: “In moving to this new electronic reporting format, the EPA is meeting the public need for timely, accessible information in a format that keeps people up-to-date on trends and developments in waste management.”

Through the new resource, the EPA would provide the information needed to make informed choices and policy decisions in relation to waste generation and management.