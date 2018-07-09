Ulster Bank appoints Richard Holmes to board

Ulster Bank has appointed Richard Holmes as a non-executive director to its board in the Republic.

The bank said Mr Holmes had “vast experience” in banking and financial services worldwide, with his most recent executive role as chief executive Europe of Standard Chartered and, before that, chairman and chief executive of American Express Bank.

Mr Holmes has also held a number of industry body positions in the UK, including chairman of the Confederation of British Industry’s Financial Services Council.

In addition, he was a member of the board of the British Bankers’ Association and a member of the board of directors of British American Business.

Ulster Bank chairman Des O’Shea welcomed the appointment. “Richard has had a highly successful global banking career most recently as CEO Europe of Standard Chartered Bank,” he said. “His experience and expertise will be of significant benefit to Ulster Bank as we seek to accelerate the bank’s progress in 2018 and beyond.”