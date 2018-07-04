Axa entering farm insurance market with range of products

Insurance firm Axa is entering the farm insurance market with a range of new products targeted at farmers and their families.

The insurer said the offerings will be available through branches, farm advisors, brokers and online.

The new products will cover all standard farm insurance categories together with a range of items and services not typically available including insurance for additional business activities, such as guest houses.

Axa’s Antoinette McDonald said the company had been preparing for a move into the farm sector for over a year. “The farm insurance market has been dominated by a small number of companies for too long,” she said.

“We have opened a specialist farm centre in Athlone, with a dedicated agri-specialist telephony service. We will also assist customers through our nation-wide brokerage system, through our online service, and in our branch network.”

No claims discounts of up to 30 per cent of the cost of the premium will be available for new customers.

Initial products will include property cover; livestock cover; cover for crops, milk and forestry; cover for agriculture vehicles; income protection and loss of income cover; as well as employers and public liability cover.

There are different offerings available depending on whether the farm is less than or more than 80 acres.