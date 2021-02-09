Staff at Wipro vote for pay increase of 2.5% after talks

Ballsbridge-based staff at business services company Wipro are to receive a pay increase of 2.6 per cent after voting in favour of new proposals.

A ballot of staff at the company, which provides IT services for AIB, closed on Monday.

The Financial Services Union announced that its members in Wipro voted by a “large majority” to accept the results of pay negotiations between the union and the company. The FSU has formally notified Wipro management of the result.

Mandy La Combe, senior industrial relations officer at the FSU, said the talks took place “under the backdrop of the pandemic and a difficult trading environment”.

“The average compa ratio increase will be 2.5 per cent, with the majority of FSU members receiving an increase of 2.6 per cent,” she said. “In the current circumstances we felt this was a deal that we were comfortable recommending to our members.

“Our members have now officially accepted the proposal and we expect payments, including backdating to January 1st for non-management grades. Payments will be processed by the employer as soon as possible.”

The company has been contacted for comment.

Founded in India in 1945, Wipro is a listed company specialising in global IT, consulting and business process services. It has a workforce of more than 170,000 staff.