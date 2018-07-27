Regulator appoints new head of banking supervision

The Central Bank has appointed Mary-Elizabeth McMunn as its director of credit institutions supervision.

Ms McMunn will be responsible for banking supervision and the registry of credit unions in her new role. She will also be a member of the senior leadership team of the regulator and lead a team of more than 150 staff.

Ms McMunn is currently head of supervisory risk in the Central Bank. She holds an M.Sc in Investment and Treasury from Dublin City University and a BA in Economics from University College Dublin.

Central Bank deputy governor Ed Sibley said he was looking forward to working with Ms McMunn in her new role.

“I am delighted to announce Mary-Elizabeth as the Central Bank’s new director of credit institutions supervision,” he said. “Her leadership, technical knowledge and commitment to public service make her an ideal choice as director.”