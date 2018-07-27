AIB posts €762m profit after gain on bad loans sale

AIB reported a €762 million pre-tax profit for the first half of the year, helped by a €140 million gain from the sale of non-performing loans to a group led by US distressed-debt firm Cerberus.

The bank said that the outcome for the period, while consistent with the same period last year, was also helped as its net interest margin, the difference between the average rate at which it funds itself and lends on to customers, remained at 2.5 per cent, well ahead of its 2.4 per cent medium-term target.

The lender’s profits were also helped as it freed up a further €130 million of provisions that had previously been set aside for bad loans, helped by rising property values and a strong economy.

AIB’s loan book, which has contracted over the past nine years in line with the wider Irish banking sector, grew by €500 million during the first half, excluding the impact of the non-performing loans disposal during the period.

Non-performing loans (NPLs) fell by 27 per cent during the first half to €7.5 billion, with its bad-loans ratio declining to 12 per cent from 16 per cent, as a result of the portfolio sale and as the bank continued to restructured problem debt.

The bank said it remains on track to reached “normalised” non-performing loan levels by 2019, with the European Central Bank pressing lenders across the euro zone with large NPLs to cut their ratios to the European Union average of 5 per cent.

“We have had a solid first half of 2018,” the bank said “Overall the economic backdrop continues to be favourable and our customer-first strategy is delivering results.”