Central Bank move to boost ‘resilience’ could tighten lending market

The mooted introduction of a counter-cyclical capital buffer (CCB) by the Central Bank could have “adverse implications” for the cost and supply of credit in Ireland, a new report said on Tuesday. This, when combined with the regulator’s macro-prudential rules, could make it more difficult and expensive for putative home buyers and borrowers to get access to finance.

The increase in the minimum amount of capital banks hold, as a hedge against a future recession, was first suggested by Central Bank deputy governor Sharon Donnery back in May, when she said that the case for the increase of the buffer was “compelling” , in order to “effectively promote resilience in the financial system”.

Central banks and regulators across the EU have been obliged since the start of 2016 to make lenders ringfence funds when they judge that credit growth is becoming excessive. The CCB is usually set at between 0-2.5 percentage points, and the UK is targeting a rate of 1 per cent by the end of this year, for example.

In Ireland, where lending is still below normalised levels, the buffer is currently set at zero and reviewed quarterly, with the next review due over the coming 10 days.

In a new report, Davy Stockbrokers said that the introduction of a “modest” CCB at this point would unlikely result in upward pressure on the Irish banks’ management CET 1 capital targets. However, the introduction of such a buffer now, could indicate that the Central Bank envisages that a higher CCB would be appropriate in time.

“This may apply upward pressure to management capital targets, which would in turn have implications for both the cost and supply of credit to the economy,” Davy said.