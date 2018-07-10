KBC Bank Ireland makes initial €220m repayment on parental bailout

KBC Bank Ireland paid a €220 million dividend to its Belgian parent last year, according to its chief executive, as the lender began repaying its €1.4 billion bailout during the financial crisis.

The Dublin-based bank’s chief executive, Wim Verbraeken, made the comments in response to questions at an appearance before the Oireachtas finance committee on Tuesday. He said that the unit made a follow-up dividend payment to its parent last month, but declined to outline the amount.

KBC Group in Brussels affirmed its commitment to the Irish market in February last year, ending years of speculation. A slew of other overseas lenders, including Lloyds Banking Group, Danske Bank and Rabobank Group retrenched from Ireland as bad loans surged in the wake of Europe’s biggest property crash.

“There is absolutely no pressure to return shareholder funds,” Mr Verbraeken said, adding that the wider group has also invested in Ireland in the past five years to build out its retail business.

Meanwhile, Ulster Bank, the other remaining foreign-owned retail bank in Ireland, has returned €3 billion in special dividends to its parent, Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS), since late 2016. Ulster Bank required £15 billion (€17 billion) of capital injections from RBS during the crisis, the equivalent of a third of the bailout the group received from the UK government.