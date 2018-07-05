Irish banks ordered to hold additional capital buffer

The Central Bank has directed the country’s lenders to hold additional capital from next year in order to protect in the event of a sudden downturn.

The regulator said that banks must hold the equivalent of 1 per cent of risk-weighted assets as a so-called countercyclical capital buffer (CCyB) from July 2019, though it noted that the sector currently has enough surplus capital to absorb the increase.

“As a small, open economy vulnerable to a range of external risks, the CCyB is an important tool to promote a more stable financial system that is less prone to boom-bust cycles,” said Central Bank governor Philip Lane, adding that the measure complements other “macro-prudential measures”, such as mortgage limit rules introduced in 2015.

Central banks and regulators across the EU have been obliged since the start of 2016 to make lenders ringfence funds as a CCyB when they judge that credit growth is becoming excessive. The buffers are in addition to normal capital reserve demands, and are part of a raft of new rules designed to avoid a future crisis.

For example, Sweden has told its banks to set aside a capital buffer of 2 per cent of risk-weighted assets since March, and the UK is targeting a rate of 1 per cent by the end of this year.

While Ireland’s largest lenders, Bank of Ireland and AIB, have only recently begun to see their underlying loan books start to grow against following massive contraction following the 2008 financial crash, the Central Bank said that academic research supports the case for moving early in the economy cycle to ensure that a buffer is available for future downturns.