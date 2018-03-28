Citigroup names Cecilia Ronan as head of Irish business

J

Citigroup has named Galway native Cecilia Ronan as its country officer for Ireland, putting her in charge of the US banking giant’s 2,500 employees in the Republic.

The appointment is in addition to Ms Ronan’s existing responsibilities as chief administration officer and executive of Citibank Europe, which is headquartered in Dublin and is responsible for the group’s banking activities across 21 countries.

Citibank Europe became the group’s main banking entity in the European Union in early 2016, after the activities of its Citibank International unit in the UK were folded into the Dublin-based business.

Ms Ronan will report to the Zdenek Turek, who became chief executive of Citibank Europe two years’ ago and took on the role of Ireland country officer at the same time. Mr Turek, a Czech national, replaced Aidan Brady, who retired in 2016 after 30 years with the group.

Citigroup started off in the Republic in 1965, making it one of the first international banks to set up an operation here, and has subsequently became of the largest employers in Dublin’s International Financial Services Centre (IFSC).

Brexit

The New York-based bank said last July that it plans to expand its operations in Ireland as a result of Brexit, while making Frankfurt its EU broker-dealer trading hub.

“As we continue to grow the Ireland franchise, we are committed to making sure that our people grow with us and have opportunities to build their career at Citi,” said Ms Ronan (44). “With over 2,500 people working for Citi in Ireland today across banking, service and technology, 2018 is shaping up to be a very strong year.”

Ms Ronan joined the bank in 2000 as a human resources manager, having begun her career with Microsoft. She also spent a number of years in Africa.