AIG snaps up UK life insurance business from Munich Re

AIG has purchased a UK life insurance business from Munich Re, the latest deal by the expanding New York-based insurance company.

Ellipse, based in London’s Bermondsey Square, was launched in 2006 and provides employers with life, critical illness and income protection cover for workers.

About 370,000 people are covered by the company. Terms of the AIG deal were not disclosed.

While smaller than Validus, the Bermuda reinsurer that AIG agreed to buy for $5.6 billion (€4.82 billion) in January, the purchase is the latest sign of the group’s renewed appetite to expand under chief executive Brian Duperreault.

– Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2018