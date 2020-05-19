Bank of Ireland’s delayed mobile app set to be launched this month

Bank of Ireland told shareholders on Tuesday that the long-awaited customer rollout of its new mobile banking mobile app, originally scheduled for 2019 and further delayed by the Covid-19 crisis, will take place later this month.

Company secretary Sarah McLaughlin told the company’s annual general meeting, where investors were required to dialled in due to coronavirus restrictions, that it had been forced to stall a planned launch of the app in March as it diverted resources to deal with the coronavirus impact on customers and its own busiA spokesman for the bank clarified in response to questions that the app launch will be phased from this month, initially be rolled out for android mobile phone devices, followed by iPhones.

Ms McLaughlin said that “as operations in response to Covid have normalised”, the bank expects to launch the app “later this month”. The project, a key part of the group’s ongoing €1.15 billion IT overhaul programme, was initially rolled out on a pilot basis among staff in December 2019. The group had told investors at the launch of a three-year strategic plan in June 2018 that it would launch the app in the first half of last year.

The new app has increased functionality by 50 per cent, enhanced security controls and will, for the first time, allow customers to avail of a broader set of payment options, such as direct debit and standing order services, according to the bank. It previously said that the likes of Apple Pay and Google Pay would not be available at the time of launch, but added during the course of 2020.

IT overhauls are notorious for delays and going over budget, and there has been speculation internally that the final cost for the project - which has been beset by leadership changes in the past - as well as general restructuring costs, budgeted for €250 million, may ultimately hit €2 billion.

However, the bank, led by chief executive Francesca McDonagh, has repeatedly said that it is committed to the €1.4 billion projected IT and restructuring bill up until the end.

“Our transformation programme is making continued progress and delivering against key milestones,” the company said in response to shareholder questions, posted on its website. “Since 2016, we have invested €0.9 billion of the €1.4 billion in planned transformation spend over 2016-2021.”

The AGM, taking place a week after the group reported a first-quarter loss as a result of the Covid-19 economic crisis, was completed within 25 minutes, the shortest in recent memory for the bank.

The bank booked €421 million of charges during the quarter, mainly to cover an expected surge in bad loans and a drop in life insurance and investment fees as a result of the economic shock.

Bank of Ireland said in the trading update last week that it had extended loan payment breaks to 86,000 customers affected by the Covid-19 crisis in Ireland and the UK since the middle of March. While the industry agreed two weeks’ ago to extend initial payment relief from three months to six, lenders will begin to assess over the coming months which borrowers will not be able to return to scheduled payments after that period and will need to restructure their loans.

Almost 70 per cent of the group’s 10,500-strong workforce have been working from home during the current crisis. The group has closed 101 smaller branches in the Republic, with staff being redeployed to the remaining 161 locations as well as contact centres.