Bank of Ireland resolves payments delay

Bank of Ireland is investigating systems issues that have led to a delay in processing customer payments on Wednesday.

It follows concerns among some customers that wages had not arrived in bank accounts.

“While our payments system is operating normally this morning, we are aware of a delay in some overnight payments appearing in customers’ accounts,” the bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

“We are investigating this delay and would like to apologise to customers for the inconvenience. Payments can process to accounts throughout the day.”

While the likely duration of the delays remains unclear, such IT problems with banks do occur from time to time and do not generally take long to resolve.

The bank has also been responding to nervous customers on social media, stressing that payments can go through at any time.

“We are looking in to this at the moment. As soon as we have an update we will be in touch,” their digital team has said on Twitter.

“Please be assured that payments can process on an account anytime through the day.”

