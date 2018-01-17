Assistant to Goldman Sachs executive charged with stealing $1.2m worth of wine

Goldman Sachs co-president David Solomon’s personal assistant has been charged with stealing $1.2 million (€980,000) of rare and expensive wine from his boss.

Nicholas De-Meyer was named in an indictment unsealed Wednesday in a US District Court in Manhattan. The indictment says Mr De-Meyer worked for an “individual who collects rare and expensive wine,” without naming the person. The individual is Mr Solomon, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The theft included bottles from the French estate Domaine de la Romanee-Conti, widely considered “among the best, most expensive and rarest wines in the world,” according to the indictment. Mr Solomon has a 1,000-bottle wine storage area in his Manhattan residence, according to The Real Deal.

Jake Siewert, a Goldman Sachs spokesman, declined to immediately comment. Mr Solomon didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

– Bloomberg