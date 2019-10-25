AIB chairman Richard Pym to step down in March

AIB chairman Richard Pym has signalled his intention to step down in March of next year. Mr Pym has been chairman of the bank since December 2014.

During his tenure AIB returned to paying dividends to shareholders while undergoing an initial public offering, significant milestones in its recovery from the crash. It was also, however, embroiled in the ongoing tracker mortgage scandal.

“As the strength of the board is assured through the addition of a number of recently announced non-executive directors and a robust succession plan for the years ahead, Richard has reviewed his commitments and concluded that it is the appropriate time to step down,” AIB said in a statment.

“He has led the AIB board and the group through a substantial period of change and was steadfast in striving toward rebuilding the public’s confidence and trust in AIB, maintaining a focus on our customers at all times in a simple and efficient way,” the bank said.

Mr Pym said he intended to retire in March 2020 and “start a new phase of my own activities.”

“It has been an honour to serve as chairman over the last five years and to work in Ireland with some amazingly talented colleagues,” he added.

Mr Pym will step down following the approval of the bank’s annual report in March next year.

AIB chief executive Colin Hunt said Mr Pym had served AIB Group “with great distinction over the course of the past five years.”

The bank said an announcement on Mr Pym’s successor would be made in due course.

It has, meanwhile, appointed Brendan McDonagh to the role of deputy chair with immediate effect.