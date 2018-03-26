AIB accused of ‘concocting’ 7.9% tracker rate to suit redress aims

AIB has been accused of “concocting” a notional tracker mortgage rate of 7.9 per cent for some 4,000 customers caught up in the tracker controversy.

The bank recently included these customers in its redress scheme under pressure from the Central Bank.

While the bank admits the customers were wrongly denied the option of switching to a tracker contract when their fixed-rate contracts expired in 2009, it claims the “prevailing” tracker rate that they would have been entitled to was 7.9 per cent due to high funding costs. This is significantly higher than the prevailing variable rate at the time.

AIB had withdrawn its tracker mortgage products, which tracked the European Central Bank base rate, in October 2008 just prior to when these customers emerged from their fixed-rate contracts.

Despite agreeing to pay them €1,000 in compensation and €615 towards professional advice for breach of contract, the bank claims they suffered no financial detriment as a result of the relatively high rate they would have been entitled to.

Fianna Fáil finance spokesman Michael McGrath has called on the Central Bank to “robustly challenge” this interpretation.

“ A 7.9 per cent tracker mortgage rate never existed,” deputy McGrath said. “It has been manufactured to enable AIB to reach the conclusion that these customers suffered no loss,” he said.

“If the spirit of the Tracker Mortgage Examination is to be upheld, where the bank breaches the terms of the contract, the interpretation of contractual clauses should favour the customers,” he said.

“The 7.9 per cent rate is a concoction and it needs to be vigorously challenged by the Central Bank,” Mr McGrath said.

So far just under 34,000 customers have been identified by the Central Bank as having been wrongly denied a tracker mortgage or having the wrong interest rate applied to their accounts.

However, Dublin-based adviser Padraic Kissane told the Oireachtas Finance Committee earlier this month that an additional 5,000 customers may be added to the list in the coming weeks despite assertions by the bank that they were dealing with the issue.