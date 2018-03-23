BoI to swap logo for charity’s at rugby matches

Bank of Ireland is to ditch its logo on two provincial rugby jerseys to help raise funds for the Irish Heart Foundation.

The bank, which sponsors both Munster and Leinster, is to allow the foundation to use its branding on the team jersey for upcoming matches to help raise awareness and funds for its CPR 4 Schools training programme.

The Irish Heart Foundation logo will be emblazoned on the Munster rugby jersey for their upcoming European Rugby Champions Cup game against Toulon on March 31st in Thomond Park, and on the Leinster jersey for a game in May.

Launched six months ago, the Irish Heart Foundation programme offers free CPR training to teachers and students and aims to have more than 300,000 school children trained in lifesaving skills by the end of this year.