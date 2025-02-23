Bird flu: Almost 16,000 birds to be slaughtered after second outbreak in Tyrone

Bird flu: Cases of the virus have now been found in wild birds on both sides of the border. Photograph: Bebedi/Getty Images

Almost 16,000 birds will be slaughtered after a suspected avian flu case was detected at a poultry operation in Co Tyrone, Northern Ireland’s department of agriculture has said.

This is the second such case detected in the North, after more than 60,000 birds were killed to help reduce the risk of the disease spreading after a suspected avian flu case was detected at a poultry operation in Dungannon last weekend.

In a statement on Sunday, the department said it was investigating a further suspected case at a commercial poultry premises near Pomeroy in Co Tyrone. The case was reported on February 22nd.

Preliminary test results indicate the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), the department said.

In light of the initial positive findings, temporary control zones (TCZs) have been established and all poultry at the site will be “humanely culled”.

Northern Ireland’s minister of agriculture, environment and rural affairs, Andrew Muir, said: “This suspected incursion following the recently confirmed case in Dungannon, Co Tyrone, reinforces that we cannot afford to be complacent. It is imperative that all bird owners adhere to stringent biosecurity measures to protect their flock and report any suspicious cases immediately.”

Chief veterinary officer for Northern Ireland, Brian Dooher, said the current disease control measures “have been introduced to limit any potential spread of the disease”.

“I urge all bird keepers, whether commercial or backyard, to maintain high biosecurity standards and fully comply with all requirements that have implemented to control this devastating disease,” he said.

Earlier in February, the Republic’s Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon announced poultry and captive birds across the island must be housed amid an “increased risk” of the flu.

Cases of the virus have now been found in wild birds on both sides of the border. The HSE called on the public not to touch sick or dead wild birds and should instead report them to the department through the Avian Check app.