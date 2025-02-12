Bird flu: Poultry must be kept indoors from next Monday amid an ‘increased risk’

A compulsory housing order comes into force next week for all poultry and captive birds. Photograph: European Pressphoto Agency

Poultry and captive birds across the island must be housed from Monday amid an “increased risk” of avian influenza, the Minister for Agriculture has announced.

Since early December, the viral disease, which is often fatal for birds, has been detected in five wild birds in Galway, Dublin, Donegal, Westmeath and Wexford, the most recent of which was recorded late last month.

New regulations requiring flock keepers to apply “strict biosecurity” measures came into effect in December following outbreaks of the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) across Europe.

Measures are set to escalate from Monday, when a compulsory housing order comes into force for all poultry and captive birds. The move is aimed at avoiding contact with potentially infected wild birds.

Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon said the action will “reduce the threat to our industry and to our poultry farmers’ livelihoods”. He urged flock keepers to take strict precautions to “protect the poultry sector in Ireland”.

He said there has been a “strong co-operation” with Andrew Muir, his counterpart in Northern Ireland, where a similar order is due to take effect at the same time on February 17th.

It comes after a 3km “captive bird temporary control zone” was established last week in Magherafelt, Co Derry, where avian flu was detected in a small number of captive birds.

Chief veterinary officer for Northern Ireland, Brian Dooher, warned avian flu would have a “significant and devastating impact on our poultry industry, international trade, and the wider economy” should it enter Northern Ireland’s commercial flock.

The risk to public health from the current strain is “very low,” according to the Health Service Executive.

However, members of the public are advised not to handle sick or dead wild birds and to instead report them to their regional veterinary office.