ESRI’s budget analysis, Comreg’s peace deal with Eir, and Brexit

Budget 2019 was supposed to put money in our pockets but an analysis by the ESRI of the various tax and benefit measures announced in October show that household income has reduced by an average of 0.7 per cent. As Eoin Burke-Kennedy reports, this will net the exchequer an additional €600 million in revenue next year.

Having fought with its regulator Comreg for years over various issues, Ireland’s largest telco Eir has agreed a wide-ranging peace deal to end a swathe of rancourous legal disputes. The company will pay a fine of €3 million and has agreed to much more besides. Mark Paul has all the details.

Motorists installing dash cams in their cars to avail of discounts from their insurance companies should be aware of the legal responsibilities they are taking on under data protection law, the Data Protection Commission has said. Elaine Edwards reports.

As Cantillon reports, the Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy plans to bring a bill to cabinet arguing for changes to tenants rights, in a move that could lead to longer leases in the residential rental sector.

In her weekly media and marketing column, Laura Slattery reflects on the history of mergers and acquisionts in the industry and finds that they don’t always end well.

